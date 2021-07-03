Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after buying an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $210,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,761,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,315,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,344 shares of company stock worth $6,246,074 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

