Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

