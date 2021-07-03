adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €311.25 ($366.18).

ADS opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €289.52. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

