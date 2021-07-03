Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $593.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

