ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
