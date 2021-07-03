ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $983.49 million, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.