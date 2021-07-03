Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.44

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 3211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

