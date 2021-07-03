Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.16 million and a PE ratio of -52.11. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

