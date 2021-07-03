Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Reaches $13,838.66

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Aeron has a market cap of $13,838.66 and $125,318.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00053792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 510.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.84 or 0.00746722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

