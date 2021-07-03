AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AVAV opened at $97.69 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

