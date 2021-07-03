Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 449,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $26.85 on Friday. Afya has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Afya by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 27.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 20.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 516,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Afya by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

