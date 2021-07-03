AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Up 34.4% in June

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 766,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 32.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

