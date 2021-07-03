AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,551.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,437.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,856.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

