AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

