AGF Investments Inc. Sells 15,400 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $53,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

NYSE:ACN opened at $304.84 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $305.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

