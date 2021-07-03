AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.76. 2,428,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

