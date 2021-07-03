AGF Investments LLC Invests $647,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. 181,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,010. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

