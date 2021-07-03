AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 2,854,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

