AGF Investments LLC Sells 645 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $231.33. 515,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $232.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

