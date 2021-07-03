AGF Investments LLC Sells 687 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 647,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.