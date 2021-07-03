AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. 14,241,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,863,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

