Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

A stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $148.89. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

