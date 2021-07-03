AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,800 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 262,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIKI stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.56. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.