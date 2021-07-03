Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.15 on Friday. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Air China will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

