Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.15 on Friday. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
