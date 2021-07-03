Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

