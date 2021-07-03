Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,802.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.78 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

