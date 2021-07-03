Algert Global LLC Invests $52,000 in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after buying an additional 298,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.41 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

