Algert Global LLC Invests $94,000 in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

