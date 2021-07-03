Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.76 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $575.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

