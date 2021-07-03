Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Barclays

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.