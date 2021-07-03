Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Update

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 183,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.16 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.