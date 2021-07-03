AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSE AFB remained flat at $$15.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

