Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

