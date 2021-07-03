Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $21,022,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $24,773,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in News by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in News by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.46 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.