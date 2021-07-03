Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $181.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.