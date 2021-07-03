Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter worth $13,623,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $26.21 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

