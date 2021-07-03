Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.09% of QuickLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUIK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.