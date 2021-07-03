Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,147 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.27 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

