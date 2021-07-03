Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,508.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

