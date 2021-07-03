AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $37,011,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.