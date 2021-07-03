AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 137,965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter.

CONE opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

