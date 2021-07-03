AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $3,497,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

