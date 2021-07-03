AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR opened at $73.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock worth $20,158,336. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

