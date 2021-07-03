AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

