AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.40 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

