Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

