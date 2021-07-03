Altimmune Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 995% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,837 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

