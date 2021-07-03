Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 41.70 ($0.54). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 194,504 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £27.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.46.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

