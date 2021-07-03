Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 5,455,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,086,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

