Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMADY. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.87. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The business had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

