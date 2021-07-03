Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $234.14 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.10 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.50.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

